New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of unabated rise in covid cases in the country.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to UPSC, Centre and posted the matter for hearing on September 28, 2020. The petition filed by 20 UPSC aspirants through their counsel Alakh Alok Srivastava seeks postponement of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination dated October 04.

They have prayed to the court that the 7 hours offline exam, which will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across India could be a big source of covid spread.

"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. Also, the natural calamities like flood, incessant rain, landslides etc. are likely to directly affect the life and health of the Petitioners and many similarly situated students," the studens said in the plea.

The plea said the Civil Services Exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.



The petioners also said that due to non-availability of exam centres in their hometowns, many aspirants are facing "unimaginable" hardship due to non-availability of or unsafe health conditions in, the PG accommodation/ hostels/ hotels etc., where they are forced to stay with their family members, once they are travelling to an outstation Examination Centre.

