‘Hatred Common Enemy Of All Religions’: Supreme Court In Hate Speech Case

THE SUPREME Court has said that not all speeches can be termed ‘hate speech’ and there has to be a process to determine what kind of speech falls under this category. The top court was hearing a petition on Monday that seeks action in cases of hate speech.

The petition was filed by Shaheen Abdullah, who cited recent events organised by the Bajrang Dal that allegedly incite violence against Muslims. His petition claims that such speeches are a threat to the unity and integrity of India. Recently, Bajrang Dal had organised a programme in Haryana’s Mewat district where speakers allegedly pledged to use “Trishul” (trident) to “protect their religion”.

During the hearing, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court cited the case of hate speech filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which was put on freeze. CM Kejriwal had said, during a political campaign, “those who believe in Khuda will not be pardoned by Khuda if they vote for the BJP”. The judges noted that proceedings in this case, filed in 2014, had been frozen.

"Not everything said amounts to hate speech,” Judges said, citing the case against Kejriwal, according to a report by IANS. The bench comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna also said that caution needs to be exercised as there is no definition of hate speech and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code have to be relied upon to interpret such speeches.

The petitioner claims that even as the Bajrang Dal’s programmes clearly incite hate, the Haryana police have not taken any action against the speakers or the organisers. The top court will also hear a petition by a conservative right-wing group Hindu Front for Justice which seeks action against Muslims and Christians who have allegedly given hateful speeches against the Hindus. The court will hear all these petitions together on March 21, the bench said.

"Our civilisation, our knowledge is eternal and we should not belittle it by indulging in hate speech... The common enemy of all religions is hatred... Remove hate from the mind and you will see the difference," Justice Joseph said, according to IANS.

(With agency inputs)