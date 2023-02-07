Victoria Gowri Takes Oath As Madras HC Judge After SC Junks Plea Challenging Her Elevation

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea challenging the elevation of senior advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional sessions judge of the Madras High Court and said that it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation to elevate her as a judge.

The top court further said that there have been many instances when the additional judge was not made permanent when performance was not satisfactory.

"When the collegium takes a decision, it also takes opinion of the consultee judges who are from that particular high court and you cannot assume that judges who are from that particular high court are not aware about all these things," the bench said.

"If the candidate is not true to the oath and if it is found that she has not discharged the duties as per the oath, is the collegium not entitled to take a view of that? And there have been instances where people have not been confirmed," the bench added.

Shortly after the SC's ruling, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took oath as the additional session judge of the Madras High Court. Gowri in her address after being sworn in as an additional judge asserted that she would dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of the Constitution.

The petitioners in their plea referred to the alleged hate speeches made by Gowri against Muslims and Christians. "The petitioners are seeking appropriate interim orders injuncting the 4th Respondent (Gowri) from taking the oath of office as a judge of the High Court, in view of the grave threat to the independence of the judiciary," the plea said.

Meanwhile, shortly after Gowri took the oath, the advocates of the Madras High Court, under the aegis of All India Lawyers Union, started protesting against her elevation. CPI(M) workers in the state also staged a massive protest in Chennai over her elevation.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had in the forenoon put the plea of three Madras high court lawyers opposing the proposed appointment of Gowri for hearing on February 10 but later advanced it to February 7 after Ramachandran again mentioned it, saying the Centre has notified her appointment.