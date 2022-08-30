No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations On Idgah Maidan In Bengaluru As SC Orders Status Quo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the status quo as of today to be maintained by both sides on the plea challenging the permission granted by the Karnataka government to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. Ganesh Chaturthi is slated to be celebrated tomorrow (August 31) across the country.

The top court further remanded the matter back to the single-judge of the Karnataka High Court which will decide the matter on merits. "Issues raised in the SLP may be agitated by both parties before HC. In the meanwhile status quo as of today be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of", the SC order said.

This came after Chief Justice of India U U Lalit today constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The petitioners had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The matter was referred to a 3-Judge following a "difference of opinion" between the two judges comprising justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing one of the petitioners, said the state government wants to change the 200 years status quo. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing for the petitioner, said it is an Idgah land and should not be used for other religion's festivals.

During the hearing, the bench noted that for 200 years, no other religious activity was performed on the land in question, so why not the status quo? "For 200 years, whatever was not held, let it be," said the bench. The top court was informed that "the Karnataka government has allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah maidan in Bengaluru for tomorrow and day after".

Last week, the high court granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The high court had said the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground. The court passed the order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the August 25 interim order to maintain the status quo.

The high court modified the interim order and allowed the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking the use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.

