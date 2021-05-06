The apex court also asked the Centre to revamp its formula for the distribution of oxygen across the country and suggested that the government should work with a pan-India approach.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday asserted that the country will witness the third wave of COVID-19 and we will have to be prepared for the same in order to avert the devastating situation which is going on currently. The top court also emphasised that the preparations for the third wave should mainly focus on vaccinating people of all age groups with young children.

"The third surge in India which is around the corner according to experts will affect children. So when a child goes to the hospital, the mother and father will also have to go. That is why vaccination will have to be over for this group of people. we need to plan for this in a scientific way and thus make an arrangement," a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The apex court also asked the Centre to revamp its formula for the distribution of oxygen across the country and suggested that the government should work with a pan-India approach in order to prepare for the potential third wave of the deadly coronavirus.

“But, if we prepare today, we will be able to handle stage 3. A buffer stock needs to be created," Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre.

"Your formula needs a relook. When you prepared the formula not everybody who went to ICU needed oxygen. But now many home isolation patients need oxygen. Your formula does not take into account ambulances etc," the Court remarked.

Meanwhile, the Centre also told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients. The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had a significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

While granting the stay on contempt against the officials, the top court on Wednesday had made clear that it was not stopping the high court from monitoring COVID-19 management related issues. It had also directed a meeting, even virtually, between officials of the Centre and Delhi government by last evening to discuss various aspects of augmenting the oxygen supply to the national capital.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan