New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police last month for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

While granting bail to Faruqui, Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and BR Gavai also issued a notice to police on the comedian's plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order declining him bail in the case. The two-judge bench also stayed the production warrant against Faruqui in a different case by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Faruqui had moved a writ petition before the Supreme Court, seeking bail. In his plea, the stand-up comedian challenged the order issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court denying him bail. While denying bail to Faruqui, the High Court had observed that the liberty of a person has to be "balanced" with his duties towards other citizens.

"The evidence/ material collected so far, suggest that in an organized public show under the garb of standup comedy at a public place on commercial lines, prima facie; scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment, were made by the applicants," the court had observed.

Faruqui, along with four other event organisers, was arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during his performance at a cafe in the popular 56 Dukan locality of Indore on New Year's Day. Among others, arrested include Indore-based Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav, and event coordinator Edwin Anthony.

Faruqui is in judicial remand and lodged in Indore Central Jail. An Allahabad court had also issued a production warrant against Faruqui in a case of the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities by him on social media. An FIR was lodged against the comedian by an advocate in April last year accusing him of mocking and insulting Hindu deities in his viral video clips on social media.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma