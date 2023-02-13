OPEN IN APP

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Proposed Delimitation In J-K

The petition was dismissed by a bench of justices comprising Sanjay Kishan Kaul and As Oka of the apex court.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 12:30 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition against the delimitation exercise to redraw Jammu and Kashmir constituencies. Soon after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into Union Territories after its special status was revoked in 2019, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the delimitation committee's work to redraw the state's assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. 

The petition was dismissed by a bench of justices comprising Sanjay Kishan Kaul and As Oka of the apex court. The Srinagar residents challenged the legality of the constitution of the delimitation commission and the process that follows.

According to Live Law, Justice Oka, reading out the operative portion of the judgment, said that the judgement has clarified that the dismissal of the petition should not be construed as giving imprimatur to the decisions taken in relation to Article 370, as the said issue is pending before a Constitution Bench.

The detailed judgement is to be released soon.

The petition was filed by Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Mohammad Ayub Mattoo, who said that the exercise relating to the delimitation could have waited until 2026, when it has to be done for the constituencies of the Lower House of Parliament on the basis of the 2021 census. Both of them filed their petition through advocate Sriram P, who questioned the legality of the exercise in terms of the notifications that were issued in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The petitioners argued that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was authorised to carry out the exercise.

