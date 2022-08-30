Supreme Court Dismisses 2009 Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhusan, Tarun Tejpal Over 'Tehelka' Interview

The Supreme Court dismissed a contempt case filed in 2009 against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal for remarks against the Judiciary.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant, and M.M. Sundresh closed the case proceedings after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the court that an apology had been tendered.

"In view of the apologies made by the contemnors, we don't deem it necessary to continue the matter," the Court ordered.

In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Bhushan claimed that several previous Chief Justices of India were corrupt. Tejpal was the magazine's editor at the time.

Following the interview, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal in November 2009 for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges.

According to LiveLaw, senior advocate Harish Salve filed the contempt case against Bhushan and Tejpal after Bhushan said in an interview that half of the previous 16 Chief Justices were corrupt. According to the complaint, Bhushan also stated in the interview that he had no evidence to back up the allegations.

However, in response to the 2009 contempt case, Bhushan told the Supreme Court that filing corruption charges against judges would not constitute contempt of court, and that simply uttering a corruption charge would not constitute contempt of court.

While hearing the case, Bhushan made the following statement about his Tehelka interview:

"In my interview with Tehelka in 2009, I used the word corruption in a broad sense, referring to a lack of propriety." I didn't just mean financial corruption or gaining a financial advantage. I apologise if anything I said offended any of them or their families in any way. I unequivocally state that I support the institution of the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, in which I am a member, and that I had no intention of undermining the prestige of the judiciary, in which I have complete faith. I apologise if my interview was misinterpreted as undermining the reputation of the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, which was never my intention."

Bhushan was found guilty of criminal contempt in another case filed in 2020 for tweets criticising the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde. As a punishment, the court imposed a token fine of Rs 1 on August 31, 2020.

The Supreme Court bench had repeatedly asked Bhushan to apologise for his tweets. However, Bhushan stated that he could not apologise in good faith because he believed he had done nothing wrong and that his criticism was constitutional and valid.