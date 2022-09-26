SC Directs Bombay HC To Hear And Decide Bail Plea Of Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh Expeditiously

THE SUPREME Court on Monday expressed concern over the delay in hearing the bail plea of Maharashtra's former home minister, Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case. The apex court also directed the Bombay High Court to hear and decide his case quickly.

The top court noted that anyone who has filed a bail application has a legitimate expectation that his plea will be disposed of at an early date.

The top court observed that any person who has filed a bail application has a legitimate expectation that his plea will be disposed of at an early date.

It said keeping an application for bail pending is not consistent with the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution,

The Bombay High Court was directed to hear Deshmukh's appeal this week and make a swift decision by a panel of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli after expressing concern over the length of time the bail application had been pending.

The apex court has been hearing Deshmukh's bail request since March 21, and the apex court observed that it is not in conformity with bail law to keep bail applications on hold for eight months.

Deshmukh's bail plea is being heard by Justice N.J. Jamadar of the high court.

The NCP leader's petition was heard in the high court after a special court had denied his request for bail.

He claimed that the ED's case was baseless and frivolous and asked for release due to his deteriorating health.

The ED, asserting that Deshmukh was the mastermind and brains behind the scheme and had abused his official position as home minister, had opposed the bail request in its affidavit.

According to the ED, while serving as the state's home minister, Deshmukh took advantage of his official position to amass Rs. 4.70 through Sachin Waze, a police officer who has been dismissed.

However, the former home minister of Maharashtra, Deshmukh, has denied these claims.