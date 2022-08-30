'Nothing Survives In Matter': Supreme Court Closes All Proceedings In Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a involving former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalyan Singh in connection with the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition matter in Ayodhya. The court cited that a larger bench has already delivered a judgment over the matter and said that "nothing survives in the matter now".

"There is a verdict delivered by a larger bench. Nothing survives in this matter now. You can't keep flogging a dead horse," it said, as reported by Times Now. "We are only making an attempt to take up old matters. Some may survive some may go. Larger issue has already been decided by a five- judge bench. Petitioner has died, contempt petition against the respondents closed."

The Babri Masjid demolition case was lodged on December 6, 1992, with 1,026 witnesses and 49 accused listed during the trial in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the rest 32 accused.

Some of the high-profile personalities in the case include senior BJP leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh, among others. Apart from them, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, and others were also accused.

There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgement was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site.