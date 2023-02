SC Allows Urgent mentioning Of Pleas Against Demolition Of Night Shelter Near Sarai Kale Khan In Delhi

By Radha Basnet Updated: Wed, 15 Feb 2023 11:58 AM (IST)

AMID the demolition exercise being carried out in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed urgent mentioning of pleas challenging the demolition drive.

The urgent application seeking a stay on the demolition of Sarai Kale Khan night shelter in Delhi was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demolished a Rain Basera near Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.