'Support Military Actions In National Interest': Congress Distances Itself From Digvijaya Singh's Surgical Strike Remark

SOON after the remarks by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh about the 2016 surgical strike sparked a row, the grand old party on Monday set itself aside from the controversy.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication incharge Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest."

This came after Singh on Monday questioned the surgical strikes while addressing people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the opposition party has been "blinded" by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks".

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat todo on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of giving venomous remarks. Trust in the Army is unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said that there was a surgical strike, then also you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," Bhatia said.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards Narendra Modi. They do not even realise their responsibilities," he added.

Defence expert Praful Bakshi reacted to the Congress leader's remark and said that the Indian Army is not bound to give proof about the Surgical strikes it conducted in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, adding that the government knows that sharing the details of the attack is "against the policy of the army".

The expert said that if Congress wants to see the proof, the party should "ask the Pakistanis".