Delhi Oxygen Crisis: "Every single day, 700 MT of oxygen must be given to Delhi hospitals. We need business and until that order is modified, please comply with our directions", the Supreme Court said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis till further orders by the apex court to cater for the shortage faced by the hospitals in the national capital. Justice Dr Chandrachud, heading bench of SC said that 700 MT has to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of LMO to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.

"We want 700 MT Oxygen to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis and we mean business. It has to be supplied and we don't want to be coercive. Our order will take time to be uploaded by 3 pm. But you proceed and arrange the oxygen," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

The top court's orders came after advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, apprised the SC bench that as of today 9 am only 89 MT of oxygen has been received by the Delhi government while another 16 MT is in transit.

The bench emphasized that its order regarding the oxygen supply to Delhi will be uploaded later in the afternoon, but asked the Centre to proceed and arrange the oxygen supply for the national capital. The Delhi government had complained before the top court that it did not receive 700 MT oxygen, even after top court orders.

On May 5, the apex court had stayed a Delhi High Court order of May 4 by which show-cause notice for contempt of court was issued against the Central government officers for its failure to meet the oxygen supply required for the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not allow the top court of the country to become a ground of recrimination between the Centre and the Delhi government as they indulged in a blame game on the issue of allocation and supply of oxygen to the national capital.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah warned both Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, and said everyone should work in a cooperative manner.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan