Noida | Jagran News Desk: The Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions - roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the illegally built Supertech twin towers - carried out a test blast on Sunday afternoon to demolish the property.

The demolition will be conducted on May 22, but the test blast was carried out to ascertain the appropriate amount of explosives needed for the actual demolition.

Earlier, news agency IANS had reported that 5 kg explosives will be used for the test blast. Officials had also issued an advisory on Saturday, asking people residing in neighbouring areas to stay indoors during the explosion.

Later year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the Supertech twin towers for violating building norms in collusion with Noida officials. It said the Allahabad High Court verdict, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

"Yet, confronted with the economic might of developers and the might of legal authority wielded by planning bodies, the few who raise their voices have to pursue a long and expensive battle for rights with little certainty of outcomes," the court had said.

Talking about the demolition, Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice, said it will likely three months to clear the debris of the towers.

"Tentatively, around 3000-4000 Kg of explosives will be used for the demolition process," Mehta told IANS while adding that it will only take nearly nine seconds for the building to be razed.



"In my 40 years of practical experience, we have done several demolitions in the past and with a building of that height I believe it should not take more than 9 seconds," he said.

"We are also planning an evacuation zone and we will visit the area with Traffic and Local Police and our safety head will come from South Africa. They will have a joint review of the area and then decide on the evacuation process," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma