Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Full List Of Roads That You Need To Avoid

A view of the Supertech's 40 storey illegal twin towers in Noida. (Photo: ANI)

The "illegal" Supertech twin towers at the Sector 93A of Uttar Pradesh's Noida will be demolished on Sunday at 2.30 pm following the Supreme Court order. Ahead of the demolition of skyscrapers, which comprise 915 flats and are located just nine metres from Emerald Court's Aster-2 apartment block, evacuation of people from the nearby areas is underway.

Officials have said that the evacuation is mostly complete ahead of explosion, which is expected to trigger vibrations in a 30-metre radius for a few seconds. "The evacuation is nearing completion," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Officials have also said that airspace will be closed for nearly 30 minutes and the surface traffic is being diverted. "560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated," DCP Central Rajesh S told news agency ANI.

"Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15 pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points," he said.

ROADS THAT WILL BE COMPLETELY RESTRICTED:

- Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk towards Faridabad flyover

- Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha

- Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk

- Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132 towards Faridabad flyover

- Double road and service road from Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108

ROADS WHERE THERE WILL BE TRAFFIC DIVERSION:

- Traffic on Noida-Greater Noida/ Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before the Faridabad flyover.

- Traffic on Noida-Greater Noida/ Yamuna Expressway will also be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road.

- Traffic on Noida-Greater Noida/ Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37.

- Traffic from Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132.

- Traffic from Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway.

- Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur.