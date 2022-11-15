Superstar Krishna Death: Mahesh Babu's Father Passes Away At 79 in Hyderabad

TELUGU Superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, famously known by his stage name 'Krishna', Tuesday, died after his health further deteriorated at around 4 am. He was 79. Superstar Krishna, the father of Telugu star Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday after he suffered a massive heart attack.

He was immediately given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and was shifted to ICU for further treatment. Superstar Krishna's health remained in critical condition and he remained unconscious till the time of his demise. The entire Telugu industry is mourning the loss of one of its most loved superstars.

Born in 1943, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, predominantly worked in Telugu cinema and acted in over 350 in over 50 years of his association with the entertainment industry. His fans fondly called him a superstar. He had five children Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Superstar Krishna is the father of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and also the father-in-law of TDP Leader Jay Galla. He also joined politics for a brief time and became an MP on a Congress ticket in 1980. However, superstar Krishna left politics after the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

His wife and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died earlier in September this year. His son and Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu died in January this year, while his second wife Vijaya Nirmala died in 2019.