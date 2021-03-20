India Coronavirus News: Meanwhile, some experts have also suggested that the country is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 and could record more cases in the coming weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the preliminary assessment by the government's COVID task force suggests that superspreader events like weddings might have led to the resurgence in coronavirus cases. The report also suggests that people have become less careful when the daily spike in COVID cases was low.

“That (role of superspreader events) is what it looks like, as people have become lax in their behaviour. We must understand that there is still a large section of the population that is vulnerable, especially in villages. We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become super spreading events,” Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. VK Paul further stated testing for coronavirus, especially RT-PCR testing, needs to be increased in the regions where COVID is rising exponentially.

Meanwhile, some experts have also suggested that the country is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 and could record more cases in the coming weeks. “We are in the midst of the second wave of Covid. 1,00,000 new cases could be added in the next 6-8 weeks if specific steps aren’t taken,” Dr NK Arora, Head, Operations Research group of National Covid-19 Task Force said, as quoted by CNBC TV18.

This comes on the day when India recorded nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,15,14,331. The spike is the highest single-day toll recorded in the last 110 days. The country had reported more than 40,000 cases on November 29. The death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities.

According to a report by News 18, the Punjab government has also identified at least 30 superspreader events, where over 10 people contracted the virus during the event. “In around 75-80 per cent of the cases, patients were found asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Contact tracing, after one person from the event, was found, led to detection in these functions,” a Punjab government official reportedly said.

The doctors in Delhi have also blamed weddings, social outings and large get-togethers for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“I have personally seen several cases where groups of people got the infection at a wedding. There are cases where five to six people in one group who travel for a destination wedding get it. Then, there are kitty parties where four to five people have contracted the infection. We need to change our behaviour, there is no other way to control the spread of the infection,” Surajit Chatterjee, senior consultant at Apollo hospital said, as quoted by News 18.

