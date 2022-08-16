'Super Vasuki', India's Longest Freight Train, Has 6 Engines And 295 Wagons

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Railways' South Central Railway (SERC) ran the Super Vasuki freight train with 295 loaded wagons on the historic event of India’s 76th Independence Day.

"To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran SUPER VASUKI, five-loaded train long haul on 15th Aug 2022 as a part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Celebration," announced the South Western Railway from its Twitter handle.

This is 3.5 km long Pentahaul with 295 wagons carrying 27000 tonnes

Railway Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to Twitter and posted about the same along with a video of the train.

"Super Vasuki - India's longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight," he wrote along with the hashtag 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The 3.5 km long train with 295 loaded wagons and powered by six locos carried a total load of nearly 27,000 tonnes of coal making it the highest fuel transportation ever carried by the Indian Railways in a single train arrangement.

Reportedly, the total amount of coal carried by this train is enough to fire 3000 MW of power plant for a full day which accounts for more than thrice the capacity of the existing railway that carries about 9,000 tonnes of coal in a single journey.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.