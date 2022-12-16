Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar To Be Expert On KBC Junior Show

ANAND Kumar, the founder of Super 30 and noted mathematician will be the expert on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Junior show on December 20. Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan announced the junior show specifically for school students aged 8-15 in October this year and it has evoked tremendous response. Anand had previously been invited to KBC as both a participant and an expert.

“This is an exciting prospect to be with school students. They are the future. Thanks a lot to the one and only Bachchan ji to come up with a show for children, which will give them a platform to think big. There could be nothing better than a KBC for juniors,” he said.

Anand, who had helped Amitabh Bachchan in preparing for his role in the film Aarakshan, said it was always a huge privilege and a great learning experience to be with the Bollywood icon.

Super 30 has been a highly acclaimed programme to nurture 30 students from the underprivileged sections of society at a time every year free of cost for the prestigious IIT entrance test with an outstanding success rate. It also led to a biopic on the Super 30 founder starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, which was a huge hit and eight states declared it tax-free.