Jammu | Jagran News Desk: One security force personnel was martyred while three others suffered bullet injuries in an ongoing intense gunfight with terrorists in the Sunjwan area an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday. Two terrorists have also been neutralised in the encounter which broke out amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district on April 24 to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said "a total of two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter that broke out near Jammu's Sunjwan area". The encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area. "One security force perosnnel has been martyred," he said, adding, "It seems the terrorists are hiding inside a house. After first light a thorough search will be conducted".

The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of at least two heavily-armed terrorists likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in Sunjwan. As per the officials, a search operation was immediately launched in a vicinity adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station to carry out a major strike in the city.

When the security personnel zeroed in, the terrorists, officials said, hurled a grenade and opened fire on the search parties who retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorists. On February 10 in 2018, three JeM terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp and in the subsequent gunfight, seven persons, including six soldiers, were killed. All three terrorists were also gunned down.

Meanwhile, this came a day after security forces neutralised four terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar e Taiba terror outfit, after a two-day encounter in Kashmir Valley's Baramulla district. The encounter started on Thursday when two militants including top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo were killed. Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter.

On National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village, 17 km from here, to address a gathering. This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than the borders since the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019. He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on October 27, 2019, in Rajouri and on November 3, 2021, in the Nowshera sector in the Jammu division.



(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

