Sundarbans, Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee Likely To Announce New Districts Of West Bengal On Tuesday

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may officially announce Sundarbans and Basirhat as two new districts of the state during an administrative meeting on November 29, according to a senior official who spoke to news agency PTI on Monday.

The two districts are expected to be formed from the South and North 24 Parganas districts.

"All the necessary work to create the two new districts has been completed. The CM is likely to announce the names tomorrow in Hingalganj during the administrative meeting," the official told news agency PTI.

The district of Sundarbans is likely to have around 13 blocks of South 24 Parganas, while Basirhat may have six of North 24 Parganas, he said.

Spread over North and South 24 Parganas districts, the Sundarbans are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while Basirhat is a sub-division of North 24 Parganas.

According to the officials, the creation of two new districts will cost the state at least Rs. 200 crore.

Chief Minister Banerjee will perform "Pratiki Puja" at Hingalganj to protect the residents from the attack of elephants.

"I will perform 'Prakriti Puja' in Hingalganj. Of late, elephant attacks have increased as jumbos are straying out of forests in search of food," she said on November 25 in the assembly, as quoted by news agency PTI.

She also expressed her concern over the natural calamities such as cyclones and floods being faced by the Sundarbans and said that her government has submitted the master plan for the development of the area to the NITI Aayog.

"We have submitted the master plan for Sundarbans to the NITI Aayog. Every year, there are cyclones and floods. If there is a master plan, the problem will be solved. I will ask the forest minister to look into the matter more seriously," she added.