Sultanpuri Horror | Victim’s Friend Nidhi Was Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case In 2020: Police

Nidhi, the friend of the deceased woman who lost her life after being dragged by a car for several kilometres (Image Credits: ANI)

THE EYEWITNESS Nidhi, who was riding pillion with Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who died after she was hit and dragged for nearly 13 kilometres in Delhi in the early hours New Year, was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case, said Delhi Police on Saturday.

According to police sources cited by the news agency ANI, Nidhi was arrested in Agra in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985) case according to an FIR filed in December 2020. She is currently on bail, said the police.

Nidhi had been intercepted and arrested on December 6, 2020, at the Agra railway station for bringing ganja (drugs) by train from Telangana. She was subsequently placed under arrest. Along with her, two other boys named Sameer and Ravi were also arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Kanjhawala case, Delhi Police on Friday arrested the seventh accused, Ankush after he surrendered in the Sultanpuri area.

The police also said that Nidhi has not been arrested but the police have asked her to join the investigation.

"There are media reports that Nidhi (eyewitness) has been arrested by police. It is clarified that she has been called by Police to join the investigation," Delhi Police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nidhi told the media that the latter was drunk on the day of the incident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trust me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi had claimed on Tuesday.

Anjali's body was found on January 1 in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital. She was dragged for over 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter near Sultanpuri. Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

(With inputs from ANI)