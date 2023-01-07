Sultanpuri Horror: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Seventh Accused, Says Allegations Are Bailable

Delhi Court grants bail to the seventh accused of Kanjhawala case (Image Credits: ANI image used for representation)

DELHI'S Rohini Court on Saturday granted bail to the seventh accused of the hit and drag case of a 20-year-old woman, that took place in the Sultanpuri area in the aerly hours of New Year.

Ankush, the seventh accused in the case, allegedly conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna, who is also an accused in the case.

"The 7th accused Ankush had conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna. Rohini Court today granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP, Law and Order (Zone II), Delhi, as per the news agency ANI.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal granted bail to Ankush after hearing the submissions of the defence counsel and Delhi police.

According to the court, the nature of the allegations against the accused were bailable in nature.

The court noted that according to the Investigation Officer (IO), the accused had given a statement that accused Deepak was driving the offending vehicle. While according to the investigation so far it was revealed that the accused Amit was driving the vehicle.

The court imposed the condition that the accused will join the investigation as and when required, he will attend the court proceedings and shall not tamper with the evidence.

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary submitted that Ankush is not a conspirator neither did he was a part of conspiracy of the offence. It was also submitted that the sections invoked against the accused are bailable and the accused himself surrendered before the police.

On the other hand, Delhi Police opposed the bail application and submitted that Ankush with Ashutosh helped the other accused in hiding after the offence. "He arranged an auto for the accused persons," police told the court.

The judge however rejected the submission and said, "the section against the accused is bailable and some of the sections are not made out against the accused not made out. The court is granting bail to the accused."

Delhi police have invoked the sections related to the destruction of evidence, harbouring offenders and giving false information to the police officer.

(With inputs from ANI)