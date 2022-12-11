Sulli Deals Case: Delhi LG Grants Sanction To Prosecute Key Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur

VK SAXENA, the Lieutenant General of Delhi, has approved to prosecute the main accused in the "Sulli Deals" case. Sulli Deals was an open-source application that had taken publicly available pictures and created profiles of more than 80 Muslim women, describing them as "deals of the day."



According to news agency PTI sources, Aumkareshwar Thakur will be prosecuted under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence. However, the police need the approval of the Lieutenant Governor to prosecute the accused under this section.



A police case was registered against Thakur, who had allegedly created the Sulli Deals application and the Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms. Pictures of more than 100 Muslim women were uploaded without their permission.



"The LG is of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore, the sanction is granted for prosecuting him," a source told news agency PTI.



Another case of Bulli Bai was also created by a 20-year-old man named Neeraj Bishnoi, and both were arrested by the police in January. However, in both cases, there was no actual sale, but it was intended to degrade and humiliate the Muslim women.



The issue surfaced for the first time after many prominent women, including women journalists and civil society groups, reported that their profiles were being surfaced on online apps like "Bulli Bai" and "Sulli Deal," which were uploaded on a platform named Github.



Following the initial reporting of the issue, there was widespread outrage from various segments of society, including politicians from all political parties. It led to action from the cyber cell of various police departments.