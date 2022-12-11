Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Himachal CM Today; Says 'Thankful To Gandhi Family'

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is set to take oath as the news Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday, said he is grateful to Congress and the Gandhi family for this opportunity. The 58-year-old leader has served as an MLA four times and has also been the chief of party's Himachal unit. A Gandhi family loyalist, Sukhu comes from a middle-class family.

Expressing his happiness for being elected despite his background, Sukhu said, "I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Sukhu.

Sukhu, who has established himself as a leader connected to the grassroots, received a warm welcome from his supporters in Shimla on Saturday. Sukhu has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu receives a warm welcome from his supporters in Shimla



He will take oath tomorrow along with his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri. pic.twitter.com/ATH3tJiKV9 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Praising Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election, Sukhu assured that the party will fulfill its poll promises. He said the new government will "bring change".

On reports of Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh's discontentment, the CM designate said "No such discontentment is there". Earlier, the supporters of Pratibha Singh had raised slogans demanding that she should be made the Chief Minister.

Sukhu has over the years risen from the ranks and holds wide organisational experience in the hill state. He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

Sukhu has been in favour of promoting and grooming younger Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh. Affable and approachable, Sukhu has a wide network in the hill state due to his long years in the organisation.

He was active in politics from his student days and fought elections as an NSUI candidate. He was president of NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress in the state. He fought and won elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation. Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal. Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats.