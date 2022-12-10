Congress' Sukhvinder Sukhu To Be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri Named His Deputy; Oath-Taking Tomorrow

The Congress high command has approved the appointment of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as the deputy chief minister, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said after the Legislature Party meeting on Saturday.

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/k5esMKURZB — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Speaking to the media, the CM designate Sukhu said, "I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he added.

