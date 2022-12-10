Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Named Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Know All About Four-Time MLA

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been named the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will take the oath as CM on Sunday. He was chosen over other frontrunners in the race, including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and outgoing assembly leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Sukhu is an MLA from the Nadaun constituency in the newly elected legislative assembly. He has previously been elected thrice to the assembly and was at the head of Congress’s campaign in the hill state.

This heavyweight leader of Himachal Pradesh started his career as a student activist with the Congress’s student wing - National Student’s Union of India. He is known to enjoy the trust and confidence of the party’s central leadership and claims to command the support of atleast 25 MLAs in the faction-ridden Congress Legislature Party. In the recently concluded election, his comfortable victory from Nadaun cemented his position within the upper echelons of the party.

Sukhu has contested five elections so far and has emerged victorious in four of them. He contested his first election in 2003 and won. He also succeeded in an electoral contest in 2007 but suffered a defeat in 2012. He was re-elected in 2017 and will serve as a legislator in the hill state for the fourth time after winning the recently concluded election.

Sukhu is a law graduate and is known to be a good administrator. He was elected to the post of president of the Himachal Congress in 1989. From 1998 to 2008, Sukhu served as the State Youth Congress President. He began his political career by getting elected twice as a councillor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. In 2008, following his time in Youth Congress, he was promoted to the position of secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

His personal connect with the party cadre and the public at large will come in handy for his stint as the 14th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.