Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Meeting With Actresses Nikki, Sophia In Jail Recreated By EOW

As a part of the investigation in the Rs 200 crore scam case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the entire meeting of actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh with Sukesh inside the prison was recreated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Tihar Jail on Saturday.

While exclusively speaking with ANI, special CP Ravindra Yadav said, the scene was recreated in the Tihar Jail with the two actresses. It was found that the two actresses had gone to meet Sukesh in the jail, where he had offered them good roles in movies.

Special CP EOW Ravindra Yadav while exclusively talking to ANI on Monday, said that during the investigation, it was found that Sukesh was operating from inside the prison.

"It was very important for us to find out, how exactly was Sukesh able to run his syndicate within the cell. That's why we recreated the whole scene in Tihar Jail. The crime scene was recreated with two actresses, Nikita Tamboli and Sophia Singh. They had met Sukesh inside the Number 1 Jail. They were introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani," the officer said.

"Sukesh had arranged the whole setup inside the jail. We tried to recreate every detail of the modus operandi. From which gate did they enter? and where exactly did they meet Sukesh? We tried to recreate every detail. It will help us very much in court. We have also done videography and created the draft of the case," the officer added.

Ravindra Yadav further said that Sukesh is an expert in decoying people with his confidence and money.

"Both actors said that they felt suspicious but still Sukesh was able to decoy them. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an expert in decoying people with the level of confidence he speaks with, it can even completely convince people who doubt him. He conned the actresses on the behest of offering roles to them," the officer said.

"Sukesh used to say big things about himself. To someone he said that he is a big producer, to someone else he said that he is the head of a South Indian channel. He had even called the jail cell his office. He had a good amount of money, that he used to lure people with and they ended up believing him. He told the two heroines that he is making films from inside the cell only," the officer added.

The Special CP also said about the involvement of some more actresses in the case and said that no one has been given a clean chit.

"All this was running inside the jail and some police officers too were involved in this. There are some more heroines involved in the case. We haven't given clean chit to anyone, and these actresses might be called again if needed," the officer told ANI.

Earlier today, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday got interim bail from the Patiala House Court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Earlier on September 15, actress Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced her to Sukesh were questioned by the EOW of the Delhi Police.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, as he tried to extort money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as an official from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Jagran English Staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)