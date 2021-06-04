Noting that Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which "created disruption thrice", the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on the actress.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in India, saying the suit was filed to garner publicity.

Noting that Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which "created disruption thrice", the court imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on the actress, saying the plaintiffs "abused the process of law".

The High Court also asked the Delhi Police to identify the persons and take action against those who disrupted the hearing earlier.

"No case made out for leave to institute suit or to sue in representative capacity. Plaint is defective and not maintainable," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Chawla on Monday had moved the Delhi High Court against the implementation of 5G wireless networks in India, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

In her plea, which was filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, the veteran actress claimed that 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The court took the matter of disruption seriously and questioned Chawla for filing the suit without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

It said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

The court further said, "it is a defective plaint. This suit has been filed only for media publicity and nothing more than that. It is very shocking".

