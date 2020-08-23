The special cell of Delhi Police has recovered a suicide vest and several explosives devices used in terrorist attacks from the home of suspected ISIS operative Abu Yusuf in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The special cell of Delhi Police has recovered a suicide vest and several explosives devices used in terrorist attacks from the home of suspected ISIS operative Abu Yusuf in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district. An ISIS flag and other documents related to the banned terrorist organisation were also found at his residence during a raid by the Delhi Police special cell officers and UP ATS.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police had arrested Yusuf alias Muhammad Mustakeem from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area following a brief encounter. The police said that they had recovered two pressure cookers turned into IEDs with around 15kg explosives and a gun with four live rounds from him.

Following his arrest, officers from Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had rushed to Balrampur and seized his village. The police conducted extensive raids and questioned his wife and children. According to reports, Yusuf had tested smaller IED's at a burial ground in his ancestor village.

According to the police, the IEDs recovered from the suspected ISIS terrorist's possession were "fully ready" and only needed a timer to be activated. The bomb disposal unit along with a team of NSG commandos are conducted searches across Delhi to find any hidden bomb. Meanwhile, the IEDs recovered from Yusuf have been defused safely.

Delhi DCP Special Cell PS Kushwaha said that Mustakeem was planning a lone wolf attack in Delhi on Independence Day and visited several places. However, the attack was foiled by a massive security arrangement on the occasion of Independence Day.

"We had been conducting surveillance on him through sources. We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders," Kushwaha was quoted as saying.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma