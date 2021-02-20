Similar to Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said that Punjab is also experiencing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases from the past seven days with 383 fresh cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that five states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- are witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases, noting that all necessary precautions must be taken to break the chain of the infection.

In its statement, the Health Ministry said that Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in daily new cases, noting that Mumbai has seen a rise by 37 per cent. "In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state," it said.

Similar to Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said that Punjab is also experiencing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases from the past seven days with 383 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

"Since February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state," the Health Ministry said.

It also said that Chhattisgarh is also witnessing a rise and 259 daily new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, adding that Kerala too continues to report a high number of daily new cases and in the past week.

"Only two states, Maharashtra and Kerala, account for 75.87 per cent of total number of active COVID-19 cases," the ministry noted, adding that all necessary protocols must be followed to break the chain of transmission and containment of the spread of the disease.

The Health Ministry also said that 18 states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The ministry said a total of 1,07,15,204 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Saturday.

These include 63,28,479 healthcare workers (first dose), 8,47,161 healthcare workers (second dose) and 35,39,564 frontline workers (first dose), the ministry said.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The ministry said nine states have administered more than five lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma