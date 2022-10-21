'Such Things Disturbing For A Religion-Neutral Country': Supreme Court On Hate Speeches

The SUPREME Court on Monday expressed concern over the incidents of growing hate speech in the country.

"This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion?" the court said on a plea seeking urgent intervention to stop the alleged growing hate of targeting and terrorising the Muslim community in India.

The apex court also observed that such statements(hate speeches) are disturbing, especially for a country that is democratic and religion neutral.

The top court on Thursday sought a response from the centre and the states to stop hate speech against the Muslim community.

A bench comprising of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravi Kumar issues notices to the Centre and all states, tagging the case with other petitions on the subject before another court.

Shaheen Abdullah, who is the petitioner in the case, has moved to the top court seeking direction to the Centre and the states to initiate an independent, impartial, and credible investigation into the incidents of hate speech and crimes in the country. He has also requested the court to invoke the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions.

During the hearing, the apex court asked for a report from the Delhi Police on alleged hate speeches made by the BJP MP Parvesh Verma and others in Delhi against a particular community.

The BJP MP had allegedly called for a "total boycott" of a community during an event held to protest against the killing of a Hindu youth in the national capital.

On being asked about the remarks, the leader had said, "I did not name any community. I just said those involved in the killing of Hindus need to be boycotted."