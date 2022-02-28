Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India’s Operation Ganga to evacuate nearly 15,000 of its citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine entered its fourth day on Monday, the effort to bring Indians back home safely has intensified even more. With their personal presence on Ground Zero, top Union ministers, namely Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gen (Retd) VK Singh will oversee the evacuation operations in Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland respectively.

However, Indian students stuck in Ukraine have described the situation on ground discriminatory with border guards allegedly disapproving the passage of Indian students on frivolous grounds.

“We waited at Ukrainian border for 2 days. Now we've entered Romanian border and it's very good here. We were provided food, shelter and blankets. We're happy and thankful to Romanian Dept and Embassy who helped us through difficulties,” Praneta, an Indian student, was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

On Sunday, Air India Cabin Crew In-charge Rajni Paul had said that some students had walked 9-10 km with their luggage to reach the pickup point.

Reports have emerged with shocking claims by Indian students with many saying that they were ‘manhandled’ and ‘ill-treated by the Ukrainian security personnel allegedly because India did not condemn the Russian invasion at the UN Security Council. Reports said that Ukrainians were earlier allowing some students to cross but later stopped them from entering Poland.

According to Prashant Kumar, a Lucknow-based MBBS student studying in Ukraine, he and his friends were stuck on Romania border for nearly 25 hours in minus 4 degree temperatures. “We spent night without food. When we talk to our parents, we feel a sense of courage,” Prashant told Dainik Jagran.

Another student Vipul Kumar, told Dainik Jagran that nearly 500 students were stuck in his hostel at Odesa National University in Oblast. “We have reached Moldova, some 50 km from Romania border. Once the already present Indian students are sent home, we will be the next ones to be sent in,” Vipul said.

