New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The food served in Parliament canteens to MPs and others is now going to get costlier as the subsidy given on the food items has now been completely removed, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Food subsidy at Parliament canteen has been completely removed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

He further said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.

Adding to this, he said all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the Covid-19 test before the start of the Budget session.

Addressing a press briefing today, Om Birla informed about the timings and the schedule of the forthcoming Budget Session and said that it will commence on January 29. He also said that the Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm, while the Lower House, Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm.

"Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Budget Session will commence from January 29. Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha will sit be from 4 pm to 9 p m. Zero Hour and Question Hour will be held. MPs have been requested to undergo RT-PCR test," Om Birla said.

Apart from this, the Lok Sabha speaker also said that the required arrangements will be made as per the Covid-19 protocols for the upcoming Budget Session.

