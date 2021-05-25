New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, currently serving as the Director General of Central Industrial Security Force, has been appointed as the new CBI Director. Jaiswal, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is a former Maharashtra director general of police.

Jaiswal has been appointed as the director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said.

Along with Jaiswal, two other names - SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi - were shortlisted for the post of CBI director during a meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two others, on Monday.

Chandra, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, is at present posted as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), while Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is posted as the special secretary for internal security in the Home Ministry.

The name of Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was also under consideration.

Jaiswal's selection as the new CBI chief came after a series of meetings between PM Modi, Chief Justice SA Bobde and Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. As per reports, Chowdhury objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post of CBI director.

"The way procedure was followed it was in conflict of the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury told PTI.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta