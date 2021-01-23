Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who had also served as the President of Congress from January 18, 1938, to April 29, 1939, was known for his leadership skills and brilliant oratory skill, see pics inside.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: One of the most iconic leaders, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897. He was popular by the name 'Netaji' and was known for his love for patriotism and freedom. He delivered many powerful speeches in his time. One of the most powerful and iconic speech was one that he delivered in Meerut.

He once delivered a powerful speech in Meerut while addressing a public meeting. In the address, he said, "The time has come to die for the country and now, we have to conquer Delhi." In his speech, he mentioned that it is now the time to end the British rule.

Historians have also mentioned that Netaji's speech in Meerut had a great impact on people. He still lives in the memory of Meerut city, and there are several pictures of Netaji that are still preserved in the Government Freedom Struggle Museum.

There is a picture of Netaji that you just can't ignore. In the picture, Bose was seen laughing his heart out and that gem of a picture is still preserved in Meerut.

Historian Dr. KD Sharma has highlighted that in the year 1940, there was a public meeting that was held in Meerut, in a town hall. Sharma said, when Netaji addressed the public gathering, he filled the town hall with new energy and enthusiasm for freedom.

It is to be noted that after Netaji's address many people from Meerut joined Azad Hid Fauj. Netaji said in his address that now the time has come that the British will soon flee from India and our country will become a free country.

There are still more than 100 pictures of Netaji that are still preserved in the museum.

Historian Sharma pointed out that Azad Hind Fauj officer Shahnawaz Khan became the first MP of Meerut. Shahnawaj was very much influenced by Netaji that he even left Pakistan and came to India. Later, he joined Nehru's cabinet and became the first MP of Meerut.

Bose, who had also served as the President of Congress from January 18, 1938, to April 29, 1939, was known for his leadership skills and brilliant oratory skills that inspired many to join the Indian National Army and fight for India's freedom.

This time, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire the people of the country.

