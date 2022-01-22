New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Subhas Chandra Bose, fondly known as Netaji, was an Indian freedom fighter whose defiant patriotism made him a hero in India. However, his attempts during World War 2 to free India of British rule with the help of Nazi Germany and Fascist Japan left a troubled legacy. Born in a rich Bengali family in Cuttack, Orissa, on January 23, 1897, he became a follower of Swami Vivekananda.

He led the Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army, to independent India from British rule. His famous quote, "Give me your blood, and I shall give you freedom," inspired and encouraged many to fight for the freedom of the country.

As we are going to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday tomorrow, January 23, here we have brought you some inspiring quotes that will evoke your patriotism. Check out below:

“Freedom is not given - it is taken”

“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken"

“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”

“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

“When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.”

"Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible."

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.”

"Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to do brave deeds and heroic exploits."

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

"Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free, and that too, soon."

