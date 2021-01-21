Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Bose, who had also served as the President of Congress from 1938, to 1939, was known for his courage, leadership skills and extraordinary oratory skills that inspired many to join the Indian National Army and fight for India's freedom.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, who is known for his immense role in India's freedom struggle. Popularly known as 'Netaji' among his followers, Subhash Chandra Bose had founded the Indian National Army, Azad Hind Fauj in Hindi, to fight the Britishers and make India free from their rule.

Bose, who had also served as the President of Congress from January 18, 1938, to April 29, 1939, was known for his courage, leadership skills and extraordinary oratory skills that inspired many to join the Indian National Army and fight for India's freedom.

Each year, Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is observed with full enthusiasm across the country, especially in West Bengal. Special parades are organised and events are held to make people aware of Bose and how important a role he played in India's freedom.

This year, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his "selfless service" to the country.

"Starting from January 2021, every year the occasion will be celebrated to inspire people, especially youth of this country to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the central government said in gazette statement.

Not only this, but the Ministry of Railways has also decided to rename the Howrah-Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express" as his 'prakram' had put India on the express route of freedom and development.

"Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his anniversary with the introduction of “Netaji Express”," said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a Tweet earlier.

About Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. He had established the Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army, which then comprised of Indian soldiers from British Army, to fight the Britishers.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma