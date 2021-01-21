New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, an eminent Indian freedom fighter who served as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938. Known for his courage and leadership skills, Bose formed the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British. On the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, let us look at the extraordinary life of India's icon of patriotism.

Bose was born to Prabhavati Butt Bose and Janakinath Bose on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, which then fell in the Orissa division of the Bengal province. Like his other brothers and sisters, he attended the Protestant European School before being shifted to Ravenshaw Collegiate School. At the age of 16, he read the works of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna and was influenced by their teachings.

Bose was expelled from the Presidency College after assaulted a professor making anti-India comments. His graduated from Bachelors of Arts in philosophy from Scottish Church College in 1918 before leaving for Europe the following year. Two years later, he returned to India after resigning from civil services in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Between 1921 and 1932, Bose rose in ranks in the Indian National Congress, from the president of the Youth Congress in 1921 to the general secretary of the part in 1927. Between these years, he was incarcerated by the British in Mandalay, where he contacted Tuberculosis. Bose was elected the Congress president in 1938 and again the following year despite confrontation with Mahatma Gandhi, who opposed his presidency. He resigned from the Congress party and formed a faction within the INC, named All India Forward Bloc. The following years, months before escaping India, Bose was put under house arrest by the British in 1940.

In 1941, Bose reached Germany and two years later, disillusioned that the European nation could be of any help to India's Independence, he reach Japan. His death in 1945 remains to be shrouded in mystery after 75 years. According to the consensus of scholarly opinion, Bose died after suffering third degree burns when his Japanese place crashed in Formosa. His exemplary courage and love for the nation continues to inspire million of Indians even today.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja