New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre earlier this week announced that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas on January 23 across the country. Subhash Chandra Bose, commonly known as Netaji, was an Indian freedom fighter who also served as the president of the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1938. He was an inspiration to many and was known for his extraordinary leadership skills. Netaji also formed the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British.

He even went to Nazis in Germany to seek support for India's freedom movement. Then with the help from Imperial Japan, he was able to form Azad Hind Fauj (AHF) or the Indian National Army (INA). The INA was never a huge threat to the Britishers but it fought with full courage with them in South-East Asia. However, after the Imperial Japanese lost during the World War 2, Netaji's INA too surrendered and was dissolved.

Netaji passed away on August 18, 1945, in a plane crash in Japanese-ruled Formosa (now Taiwan). However, his death still remains shrouded in the mystery even after 75 years. There are still many suspicious claims surrounding his death, which will leave you astonished. So, to mark his birthday, we have compiled 5 of the most interesting facts about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s death:

* Netaji's brother Sarat Chandra Bose and his nephew Pradip Bose never believed about his death in the plane crash and many of his followers also refused to believe about the crash.

* There were also claims that Netaji took sanyas and he resided in UP by the name of Gumnami Baba. Many believe that he died in Faizabad in 1985.

* Gumnami Baba looked a lot like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It is reported that on four occasions he accepted that he is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose but it is for the best interest of the nation that he stays anonymous.

* People even founded a pair of binoculars, a corona typewriter, Netaji’s watch, five teeth, and a silver round trimmed spectacles from the room of Gumnami Baba.

* When the news of Netaji’s death broke, Mahatma Gandhi said that his feelings are saying that ‘Bose is still alive’.

