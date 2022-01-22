New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People in India will celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji. In order to honour his service for the nation, the central government declared 23rd January as 'Parakram Diwas'. Born in a family of 14 children in Cuttack (presently in Odisha) Netaji was the person who built the first Indian armed force named the Azad Hind Fauj.

On his 126th birth anniversary, we present to you 10 lesser-known yet inspiring facts about SubhasChandra Bose, India's Netaji:

1. Born in 1879, Netaji belonged to a rich family, and he was very keen towards his studies. Subhas Chandra Bose completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Despite cracking civil service exams, he resigned from the government post to fight for India’s freedom.

2. When Subhas Chandra Bose became the chief officer of the Calcutta Municipality, he changed the English name of the routes of Calcutta to the Indian name.

3. Netaji believed that Mahatma Gandhi's tactics of non-violence would not be enough in order to get independence from the Britishers.

4. Subhas Chandra Bose in Germany established the Azad Hind Radio station and led the Indian nationalist movement in East Asia.

5. The Bhagvad Gita inspired Subhas Chandra Bose in many ways. He was also influenced by Swami Vivekananda and Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

6. Mahatma Gandhi used to call the legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose ‘prince among patriots', and Subhas Chandra Bose termed Mahatma Gandhi ‘Patriot of Patriots’.

7. From 1921 to 1941, Subhas Chandra Bose was imprisoned 11 times. In 1930, the freedom fighter assumed the post of mayor of Calcutta while he was in prison.

8. In 1941, Netaji had met the then Italian Foreign Minister Galeazzo Ciano in order to discuss the draft declaration of independence with him.

9. Subhas Chandra Bose was elected as President of All India National Congress two times.

10. Subhas Chandra Bose wrote a book named, The Indian struggle’ that was published in 1935. However, the book was banned from sale in India as the Britishers feared that it will create a scenario of unrest among people after reading the book.

