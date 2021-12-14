New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed close to 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients. Pfizer added that the recent lab data highlights the notion of its drug’s effectiveness against Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The US-based drugmaker last month said the oral medicine was around 89 per cent effective in preventing hospitalizations or deaths when compared to placebo based on interim results in around 1,200 people.

The data published on Tuesday includes an additional 1,000 people.

The company reported no deaths in the trial of individuals who were given treatment with Pfizer’s oral pill, as compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients.

According to reports, Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 pills are taken with the older antiviral ritonavir every 12 hours for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms of the virus. If authorized, the treatment will be sold as Paxlovid.

Pfizer also released early data from a second clinical trial showing that the treatment reduced hospitalizations by around 70 per cent in around 600 standard-risk adults.

"It's a stunning outcome," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview.

"We're talking about a staggering number of lives saved and hospitalizations prevented. And of course, if you deploy this quickly after infection, we are likely to reduce transmission dramatically," Dolsten said.



Dolsten said he expects authorization for use in high-risk individuals from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies soon. He does not believe an FDA advisory panel meeting will be needed.

"We're in very advanced regulatory dialogues with both Europe and the UK, and we have dialogues with most of the major regulatory agencies globally," Dolsten said.

There are currently no oral antiviral treatments for COVID-9 authorised anywhere in the world.

The company has said it can have 180,000 treatment courses ready to ship this year and plans to produce at least 80 million more in 2022.

Pfizer, which makes one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines with German partner BioNTech, has agreed to allow generic manufacturers to supply versions of the drug to 95 low and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

With inputs from Reuters

Posted By: Mukul Sharma