New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delta variant (B.1.617.2) which was first found in India is declared as a ‘variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to a study, the Delta variant shows an eight-fold reduced sensitivity to vaccine-elicited antibodies. This means the vaccines which people are getting is eight times less effective on this variant as compared to the initial Wuhan variant. Since the vaccine was initially designed to fight against the Wuhan variant it may not have strong effectiveness against the Delta Variant.

"Dominance of the Delta variant in India has been most likely driven by a combination of evasion of neutralising antibodies in previously infected individuals and increased virus infectivity," the study claims.

The study was conducted at Delhi's Sri Ganga Ram Hospital showing that the Delta variant of the virus has less sensitive to neutralising antibodies from recovered COVID patients.

"In an analysis of vaccine breakthrough in over 100 healthcare workers (HCW) across three centres in India, the Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-Delta infections but also generates greater transmission between HCW as compared to B.1.1.7 or B.1.617.1," says the study.

As per the study, one of the main reasons for the spiralling of the Delta Variant cases is the re-infection and increased transmissibility. Researches concluded by saying that even the healthcare workers who were vaccinated were found with transmission clusters in association with Delta Variant cases.

The Chairperson, Institute of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chand Wattal says, “From this study, it appears that we have to go miles before we sleep in case of the Covid-19 pandemic. These mutations are bound to happen if we lower our guard and allow ourselves to fall prey to this virus, giving it an opportunity to multiply and achieve better fitness with our Covid inappropriate behaviour. This is a straight eye-opener for the fully vaccinated people that you cannot lower your guard in the name of vaccination. The virus is still looking of its prey."

Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen