New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 cases are on a spike in the country and amidst that a new study has come up which talks about the after-effects of the virus. As per the research published in the journal JAMA, eight months after developing COVID-19, 1 out of 10 people experience severe to mild symptoms which can affect their life. Some of the most common ones include loss of taste and smell.

Some experts at Danderyd Hospital and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been working on the study from 2020 to examine the immunity of people after COVID-19.

Charlotte Thali, the lead researcher said, "We investigated the presence of long-term symptoms after mild COVID-19 in a relatively young and healthy group of working individuals, and we found that the predominant long-term symptoms are loss of smell and taste." She further added, "Fatigue and respiratory problems are also more common among participants who have had COVID-19 but do not occur to the same extent."

The first phase of the study's process included collecting blood samples. 2,149 employees gave their samples at Danderyd Hospital, out of them around 19% had developed antibodies.

They took the blood samples of the employees in the gap of every four months and also gave them a questionnaire regarding their symptoms and quality of life. Meanwhile, later in the third phase which took place in January 2021, the researchers examined the reports which were collected along with the tests. The result which came out said that the participants who had mild COVID-19 symptoms a minimum of 8 months before, were impacted socially and at work.

As a result, the most common types of symptoms also included respiratory problems, loss of smell and taste. But, the researchers did not come across signs which impact cognitive thinking like loss of memory or concentration problem or the physical symptoms like muscle pain etc.

Sebastian Havervall, a PhD student in the project at Karolinska Institutet said, "In light of this, we believe that young and healthy individuals, as well as other groups in society, should have great respect for the virus that seems to be able to significantly impair quality of life, even for a long time after the infection."

Meanwhile, as per these experts, the study will continue till May when a lot of participants are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal