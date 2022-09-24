Students Record Obscene Video Of Batchmate Changing Clothes In MP's Bhopal

THREE male students allegedly shot a video of a 19-year-old girl in Bhopal changing her clothes in the bathroom of a city-based institute where they all study, and then tried to extort money from her by threatening to circulate the video, according to police as quoted by news agency PTI.

One of the the accused has been arrested by the police and search for the rest two is still on.

The accused and the victim both studied at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the city's Govindpura neighbourhood. According to an official, the trio recorded the video of the girl student on September 17, when she was changing her clothes in the institute's bathroom after attending a Vishwakarma Jayanti programme.

"The accused showed the video to one of the victim's friends and demanded money, threatening that if she failed to do so, they would make the clip viral on social media. After the victim came to know about this, she panicked and left her house," Piplani Police Station in-charge Ajay Nayar said while quoting the complaint.

The girl went missing from her home on Thursday. So, the family member's went to the police station and lodged a missing person's report. She was later recovered by police within two hours from the railway station.

The case was later transferred to the Ashok Garden police station, which has jurisdiction over the institute.

According to Alok Shrivastava, in-charge of the Ashoka Garden police station, a case was filed against the three male students under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act based on the victim's complaint.

One of the accused has been arrested, and a search for two other missing students is underway, he said, adding that the accused and victim are both students at the same university.

According to Shrivastava, further investigation into the case is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)