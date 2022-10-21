Students In Vadodara Get Training In Fact-Checking From Vishvas News

AFTER training students and other members of the civil society in fact-checking in various cities of Gujarat, the Visvas News team reached Vadodara on Friday.

The Vishvas News team conducted a fact-checking session with the students of Urmi School in Vadodara. This training was given by Jagran New Media's fact-checking website, Vishvas News, under the 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp' campaign.

Jagran New Media's Associate Editor Urvashi Kapoor and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta were present during the training. Both the instructors explained the difference between fake news and real news to the students and gave them tips on how to identify it. Apart from this, they also explained in detail about Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi' campaign. During the training session, students were also informed about Vishvas News' WhatsApp chatbot number 9599299372. This number can help in bringing out the truth of fake posts, videos and pictures going viral on the internet.

This training was given at Vadodara-based Urmi School. Apart from students, faculty members were also present at the event. Similar events have already been organised in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar.

Register yourself to join the campaign. Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's fact-checking team, has been working continuously for the last four years through this campaign to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.