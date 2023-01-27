BBC Film On PM Modi Screened At Jadavpur, Hyderabad Universities; ABVP Organises ‘The Kashmir Files’ Show

THE STUDENTS Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday organised the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in which more than 400 students turned up for the screening, while Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) showed the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', on the campus.

This came after the first screening was done earleir in which ABVP had filed a complaint alleging that the students did not have the requisite permission to screen the documentary inside the campus.

SFI screened the documentary at Kolkata's Jadavpur University also. The screening was reportedly held without any interference from the police or the administration. Meanwhile, the all India Students’ Association (AISA) also decided to screen the documentary on the campus of Jadavpur University on Friday, said Sandip Nayak, a senior member of the organisation, news agency PTI earlier reported.

On January 21, students from the ‘Fraternity Movement - HCU Unit’ organised the screening of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" without advance notice or permission. This prompted the university administration to seek a report on the incident so that appropriate action could be taken.

On Republic Day, more than 400 students turned up for the screening, rejecting the false propaganda and the attempts of ABVP to create unrest and the administration to disrupt the screening of the documentary.

"Glimpses from the successful screening of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' organised by SFI HCU on Republic Day following the call of SFI CEC. More than 400 students turned up for the screening, rejecting the false propaganda and the attempts of ABVP to create unrest and the administration to disrupt the screening of the documentary. SFI-HCU salutes the student community who have stood for freedom of expression and campus democracy," a social media post by SFI HCU said, tagging the photos.

Meanwhile, countering it, the students of ABVP HCU organised the screening of 'The Kashmir Files,' on the university campus. The Bollywood film, which was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir as a result of the community's members being repeatedly murdered by terrorists with support from Pakistan.

"Join us for the movie screening of "The Kashmir Files" on 26th January 2023 at 6 pm at Ambedkar Chowk (North ShopCom)," ABVP HCU tweeted.

Earlier, a group of ABVP members protested in front of the university's main entrance and raised anti-administration slogans, alleging that the security personnel did not allow them to enter the varsity premises along with the screening equipment. They held a protest and sought to know from the University administration how permission was granted to the SFI to screen the BBC documentary and said they will not allow its screening.

"The University Administration tried to stop the screening of the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. When ABVP Karyakartas were bringing the projector from the main gate, University Security manhandled our Karyakartas. There was another attempt by the administration to seize our projector. We protested at the main gate and we arranged everything for the screening. We appeal to the student community to join us in large numbers at Ambedkar Chowk (North ShopCom)," a social media post by the ABVP HCU said.

Since the BBC documentary is released, it has sparked controversy. Last week, the Centre has ordered the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts of the two-part BBC documentary on the 2022 Gujarat riots, describing it as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.