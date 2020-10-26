The Narendra Modi government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it will bring a law to create a permanent body through legislation to deal with the stubble burning and tackle the air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas in winters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it will bring a law to create a permanent body through legislation to deal with the stubble burning and tackle the air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas in winters.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma