Stubble Burning Incidents On Rise, Punjab Taking 'Inadequate' Measures: Centre

THE Central government on Wednesday raised alarm over the rising incidents of stubble burning, with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav alleging that Punjab government was not taking adequate steps to prevent it.

An inter-ministerial meeting on the issue of crop residue burning in Delhi-NCR was held on Wednesday as the post-Kharif harvest season begins and concerns mount over farm fires in the region.

According to a statement by the environment ministry, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out that the status of paddy straw management in Haryana is "significantly better than that in Punjab".

"Till October 15, the trend of fire events was less as compared to last year but now it has started growing rapidly, especially in Punjab," the statement read.

In Punjab, the Pusa bio-decomposer - a microbial solution which turns stubble into manure in 15-20 days - was being sprayed in a lesser area, the ministers said. They emphasised on the need to promote and enhance its application.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairman M M Kutty said Punjab has taken "inadequate" steps even after several meetings were held by the statutory panel.

The Punjab chief secretary was directed to check the increasing rate of fire events in Amritsar and to ensure a 50 per cent reduction in cases of farm fires in the state in comparison to last year.

Further, the issue of delayed delivery of crop residue management machines in Punjab and Haryana was also raised in the meeting.

Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and vegetables.

Government data shows Punjab and Haryana generate around 27 million tonnes of paddy straw a year, of which around 6.4 million tonnes is not managed. Punjab reported 71,304 farm fires between September 15 and November 30 last year and 83,002 farm fires in the corresponding period in 2020, according to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

(With inputs from agencies)