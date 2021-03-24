The explosions continued for around 3 hours causing a major traffic halt on the NH-52. The travellers were diverted to other routes by the administration and the police officials present at the spot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a truck carrying around 450 LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the Jaipur-Kota highway in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, injuring the truck driver Santram Meena. The massive fire triggered panic in the nearby areas and led to the blockage of the highway for several kilometres. The injured truck driver was taken to Deoli hospital for treatment. The truck was going from Nasirabad towards Bhawanimandi of Kota.

According to the police officials, as reported by news agency PTI, the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire is underway. "It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. Explosion in the cylinders took place after the fire broke out," Jahajpur CO Mahaveer Sharma said.

However, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, a bolt of lightning struck the truck, which was loaded with around 450 LPG cylinders. Following the lightning, the truck caught fire and the cylinders began to explode. The explosions continued for around 3 hours causing a major traffic halt on the NH-52. The travellers were diverted to other routes by the administration and the police officials present at the spot.

The report by Dainik Bhaskar further stated that the massive fire was visible from at least 5-7 km away and the fire brigade officials were not able to go closer to the burning truck due to the explosions in the LPG cylinders. Pieces of the cylinders were also recovered from nearby villages situated 5-7 km away from the spot.

Dinesh, who works in the fire brigade of Deoli municipality, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, said that it was difficult to even stand about 150 meters away from the spot. A video of the shocking incident was also going viral on the internet. In the video, massive flames of fire can be seen and explosions can be heard from very far away.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan